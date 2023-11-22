Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 23:

Mark Stables, 41, of Grove Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Chow dog, named Chase, by failing to address the animal’s poor body condition, weight loss and pressure sores. The offence took place at St Leonards between March 12 and April 8 last year. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs. He was banned from keeping animals for life.

Darryl Ramshaw, 43, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by ‘continually repeating unwanted contact’ with her. The offence took place at Rye on January 20. He also indicated a plea of guilty to sending a private sexual photograph or film, without the consent of the person who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress. The court made a community order with a requirement of 24 hour monitoring by electronic tagging. The order lasts until April 22 2024.

Scales of Justice

James White, 27, of The Ridge West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath of analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 25. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days. He was banned from driving for 25 months.

Kevin Woodman, 44, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a paramedic. The offences took place in Hastings on August 10. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Ian Wray, 44, of Calgary Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 12 2022. Sentencing was adjourned untoil February 26, next year, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

October 24:

Naomi Green, 33, of Lincoln Close, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Citroen vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Sussex on December 21 2021. She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

October 25:

Jason Murray, 34, of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Gillsmans Hill, St Leonards, on September 6 with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to charges of driving with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years.

Michael Wickham, 60, of Sparkeswood Avenue, Rolvenden, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Rolvenden on June 26. He was fined £80.

Percy Alexander, 63, of Hornbeam, Burwash, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Shrub Lane, Burwash, on April 14. He was fined £692 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

George Vakis, 21, of Thakeham Close, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis, with intent to supply, at Bexhill on March 17. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 22 and released on unconditional bail.

Mark Dockerill, 54, of London Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a weapon – a pepper spray – at St Leonards on January 25. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.