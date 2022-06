Police said that, between June 10 and June 13, fourteen arrests were made for the offences of assault or affray.

Three arrests were also made for criminal damage, and two for driving under the influence of drink/drugs.

Arrests were additionally made for drug possession and stalking, and five arrests were included under the miscellaneous offences category.

Police made 26 arrests in Hastings and Rother during the weekend for offences including assault, criminal damage and stalking.