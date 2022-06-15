Hastings and Rother burglary statistics released

The data lists the amount of business and residential burglaries in the area between June 3 and June 9.

Hastings had four business burglaries in that time period, and three were recorded in the Rother area.

Both Hastings and Rother also had one residential burglary each in that time frame.

The latest burglary statistics for Hastings and Rother have been released by Hastings Police.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses for the residential burglary listed in Hastings. Four men were seen to break into a ground floor flat in Bembrook Road on June 6.

They threatened and demanded money from the occupants, before fleeing the scene with an electric scooter.

Police said the men were in possession of weapons and have been described as wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.