Police gave international students tips on how to stay safe during their visit to the Hastings and Rother area.

Hastings and Rother police gives safety tips to international students at Bexhill College
A spokesperson said: "Our local Neighbourhood Youth Officer had the opportunity to speak with 120 international students at Bexhill College.
"Our session focused on helping students stay safe while studying in the UK.
"We covered key topics including personal safety tips while out and about; an overview of UK laws and expectations; and how to contact the police and report concerns or incidents."
They added: "Hastings and Rother welcome many international students each year, and we’re committed to ensuring they feel informed, supported, and safe during their time in the area.
"It’s important that all students are aware of their surroundings and know how to access help if needed."