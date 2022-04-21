Hastings arts organisation hacked: Residents warned to “think before clicking on links” sent by company

Project Art Works urged residents to be cautious if an email from the company has been received.

One email received invites the reader to open a folder shared with them by a Project Arts Works email address.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Our emails have been hacked today. Please think before clicking on links.

“Call us on 01424 423555 if you want to confirm emails before opening. Huge apologies.”

Project Art Works collaborates with people with complex support needs, families and circles of support.