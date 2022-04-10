Hastings assault: Arrest made after man sustains head injuries

A man has sustained head injuries after being assaulted in Hastings and a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:18 pm

Sussex Police said the 28-year-old victim sustained the injuries following the incident in Nelson Road around 5am on Sunday, April 10. He remains in hospital.

Sussex Police said a 24-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this stage.

In particular, Sussex Police would like to speak to a group of men who were nearby and may have witnessed an altercation between two men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 269 of 10/04.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

