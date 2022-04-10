Hastings assault: Arrest made after man sustains head injuries

Sussex Police said the 28-year-old victim sustained the injuries following the incident in Nelson Road around 5am on Sunday, April 10. He remains in hospital.

Sussex Police said a 24-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this stage.

In particular, Sussex Police would like to speak to a group of men who were nearby and may have witnessed an altercation between two men.

A man has sustained head injuries after being assaulted in Hastings and a man has been arrested in relation to the incident

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 269 of 10/04.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.