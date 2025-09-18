Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was badly hurt in an attack.

It happened in Whitefriars Road, Hastings, on Saturday (September 13) at around 8.40pm, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson said: “Three suspects are reported to have approached the victim as he was entering a property before attacking him.

"The 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries to the face and upper body. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.”

A man was attacked in Whitefriars Road, Hastings. Pic: Google Maps

They added: “Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.

"You can do this by reporting online or by phoning 101 quoting serial 1186 of 13/09.”