Hastings-based PC one of two ex-Sussex Police officers found to have breached standards of professional behaviour

Sussex Police said the officers were the subject of separate accelerated misconduct hearings presided by the Chief Constable at Sussex Police HQ, Lewes, on Monday, October 17.

An accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is incontrovertible evidence and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service as soon as possible, or in the case of an ex-officer, to have them placed on the barred list, police added.

Sussex Police said the first hearing concerned a former officer PC Joseph Bryant, who was based at Hastings. It heard that he was dishonest to investigators whilst he was under investigation for failing to comply with force policy in relation to secondary employment, police added.

Two former Sussex police officers, including one who was formerly based in Hastings, have had allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour proven against them, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said he admitted helping a relative with their business but denied receiving any payment. Investigative work of his mobile phone revealed that he did receive payment for this secondary employment, police reported.

This allegation was found to be proven and this amounted to a breach of standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, Sussex Police added. Police said former PC Bryant would have been dismissed, had he not already resigned in February.

Sussex Police said the second hearing concerned a former police officer, known as PC X, who was given anonymity following representations.

On June 7 former PC X had been required to provide a sample of urine in line with the force’s substance misuse and testing policy, police said. The sample had identified that he had ingested cocaine, a class A drug, Sussex Police added. Police said former PC X faced two allegations that he had presented as fit for duty having ingested cocaine and breached the standards of professional behaviour for fitness for duty and discreditable conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Chief Constable Shiner, found the allegations proven and therefore he would have been dismissed from the force, had he not already retired in August.

Chief Constable Shiner said: "I expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force’s values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour. The actions of these officers fell short of that, and there is no place in Sussex Police for such behaviour.