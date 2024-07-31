Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager suffered serious injuries after being punched during an attempted robbery in Hastings town centre, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened on Monday evening (July 29) in Wellington Place at around 6pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy reported being punched in the face by a teenage boy, while another teenager attempted to steal his bike.

“The victim suffered a serious facial injury requiring hospital treatment.

“A 14-year-old boy from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and released on conditional bail.

“Attempts are ongoing to identify and locate the second suspect.