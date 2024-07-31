Hastings boy, 14, arrested after teenager seriously injured during attempted robbery in town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said the incident happened on Monday evening (July 29) in Wellington Place at around 6pm.
A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy reported being punched in the face by a teenage boy, while another teenager attempted to steal his bike.
“The victim suffered a serious facial injury requiring hospital treatment.
“A 14-year-old boy from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and released on conditional bail.
“Attempts are ongoing to identify and locate the second suspect.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1152 of 29/07.”