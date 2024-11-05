A six-year-old boy was injured in a collision with an e-scooter in Hastings town centre, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened near Priory Meadow shopping centre.

A police spokesperson said: “A six-year-old pedestrian was injured in a collision with an e-scooter in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rider, aged 40, was travelling eastbound on the pavement beside Priory Meadow shopping centre when the incident occurred about 4.19pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Police were called to the scene

“He has been reported for driving with no insurance and driving without care and attention, and the e-scooter was seized. The boy was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured it on camera to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240211356.

“Officers would also like to remind the public that it is illegal to ride an e-scooter on the road or in public spaces, and any offenders could be liable to a fixed penalty notice and points on their licence.”