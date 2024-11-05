Hastings: Boy, 6, injured in collision with e-scooter in town centre

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST
A six-year-old boy was injured in a collision with an e-scooter in Hastings town centre, police said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened near Priory Meadow shopping centre.

A police spokesperson said: “A six-year-old pedestrian was injured in a collision with an e-scooter in Hastings.

“The rider, aged 40, was travelling eastbound on the pavement beside Priory Meadow shopping centre when the incident occurred about 4.19pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Police were called to the scene

“He has been reported for driving with no insurance and driving without care and attention, and the e-scooter was seized. The boy was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured it on camera to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240211356.

“Officers would also like to remind the public that it is illegal to ride an e-scooter on the road or in public spaces, and any offenders could be liable to a fixed penalty notice and points on their licence.”

