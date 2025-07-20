Hastings burglary: Police release image in appeal for identity of woman
A number of items were stolen from an address in The Croft, police said.
Hastings Police has posted an appeal on its Facebook page.
A police spokesperson said: “We would like to identify this woman in connection with an investigation into a report of a burglary at a house in Hastings.
“An intruder entered the home in The Croft between 3pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, June 26 and stole a number of items including a green purse containing a Halifax credit card, a driving licence, a blue wallet containing travel cards, a pair of Optika prescription sunglasses, valued at £300, and a pair of Rayban glasses, valued at £100.
“If you recognise her, or have any information that could help the investigation, please report online or phone 101, quoting serial 1790 of 26/06.”