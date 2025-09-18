A suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries 'began hopping through gardens to evade police'.

Officers used a drone to track the man as he was pursued.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "While on patrol in Hastings, officers observed a known prolific burglar travelling on a pushbike and acting suspiciously.

"An immediate attempt was made to pursue the individual, however, he was lost from sight.

The suspect was observed running along Perth Road, said Police. Pic: Google Maps

"During the same incident, a second male, also wanted in connection with multiple burglaries, was identified nearby. Officers arrested the suspect, and response colleagues transported him to custody, allowing the original officers to continue efforts to locate the first male."

They added: "Despite a thorough area search, the suspect on the pushbike could not be located. Officers then attended his known address, situated a few streets from the initial sighting.

"On arrival, the suspect fled from the rear of the property and began hopping through gardens to evade police.

"Additional support from the drone unit was requested and the suspect was observed running along Perth Road. Officers gave chase and successfully detained the male, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary."