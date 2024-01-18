Vandals targeted several buses in Hastings by smashing windows with passengers on board, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the incidents, which happened between last Thursday (January 11) and Tuesday (January 16).

Stagecoach said it had to divert one of its buses in Hastings due to vandals targeting the bus.

On Tuesday, Stagecoach South East said on X (formerly Twitter): “Unfortunately, due to vandalism our 20 service will not serve Harold Road for the remainder of the evening and will instead will travel via Old London Road, resuming normal route from Fairlight Road, Ore. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of buses being damaged in Hastings between January 11 and 16.

“On January 11, a window was damaged on a number 98 bus on Mount Road, suspected to have been caused by a stone.

“On January 12, a window was damaged whilst the bus was approaching a stop on Stonehouse Drive at around 7.20pm.

“On January 16, an item was thrown at the window of a number 20 bus on Harold Road at around 6.30pm, causing the window to shatter.