BREAKING

Hastings buses targeted by vandals

Vandals targeted several buses in Hastings by smashing windows with passengers on board, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the incidents, which happened between last Thursday (January 11) and Tuesday (January 16).

Stagecoach said it had to divert one of its buses in Hastings due to vandals targeting the bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Stagecoach South East said on X (formerly Twitter): “Unfortunately, due to vandalism our 20 service will not serve Harold Road for the remainder of the evening and will instead will travel via Old London Road, resuming normal route from Fairlight Road, Ore. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of buses being damaged in Hastings between January 11 and 16.

“On January 11, a window was damaged on a number 98 bus on Mount Road, suspected to have been caused by a stone.

“On January 12, a window was damaged whilst the bus was approaching a stop on Stonehouse Drive at around 7.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On January 16, an item was thrown at the window of a number 20 bus on Harold Road at around 6.30pm, causing the window to shatter.

“There were no injuries reported. Officers are investigating and carrying out CCTV enquiries. If you have any information, report online or via 101 quoting 1133 of 16/01.”