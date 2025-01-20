Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in Hastings town centre have been targeted in a spate of burglaries over the last week.

Sussex Police said an investigation is now under way to see if the break-ins are linked.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said he is working closely with affected businesses and the police.

He said Hastings Stage Studio, Poundstretcher, Rye Bakery and 180 Sports Bar were targeted last Wednesday morning (January 15).

Hastings Town Centre.

Hastings Reptile & Aquatic Centre and Greggs in Queens Road were broken into on Thursday (January 16).

On Saturday (January 18), The Source Park and Brewing Brothers, in White Rock, were targeted.

And later that same night, Aura Que, in Robertson Street, was burgled, he added.

Mr Bownas said: “We are working closely with the police and the businesses affected to try and ensure all the necessary evidence is secured to achieve a conviction.

“At a time when retailers and hospitality businesses are facing such tough financial times these sorts of crimes could make the difference about whether owners decide to shut up for good. That's the last thing we need, so it's our top priority now to see this series of burglaries brought to a stop.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police have received reports of a number of burglaries at commercial buildings in Hastings over the last week and an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances and whether the incidents are linked.

“Officers are actively following up on these reports and working closely with local businesses to gather information and provide reassurance.

“To support the investigation, there has been an increased police presence in the area as officers conduct enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant information CCTV to come forward.

“You can report information online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 286 of 16/1.”