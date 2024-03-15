Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Electric Palace Cinema, in High Street in the Old Town, said it was targeted on Wednesday night (March 13).

Damage was also caused to some of the interior of the venue.

The break-in was reported to the police.

Damage caused following a break-in at the Electric Palace Cinema

A spokesperson for the cinema said: “It's tragic as the community-supported cinema's unique window showing the moon from the first Georges Méliès film was smashed, and we have only just finished some interior decoration.”

The Electric Palace has also posted on its Facebook page, informing its customers and the public of Wednesday night’s incident.

On its page, it said: “Our gorgeous Méliès window is no more, as it was bashed in during a break-in, along with the auditorium door.

“Thankfully, we are able to stay open and fixes are taking place right now - so do please pay us a visit and help us get through.

“Thanks so much to all our staff, volunteers and neighbours for rallying round in this morning's emergency and ensuring the screening was able to go on.”

Georges Méliès was a French magician, actor, and film director.

His 1902 film, A Trip to the Moon, tells the story of a group of men who want to explore the moon so they build a rocket and fly there.