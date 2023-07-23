Two men have been charged on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) following a serious collision in Hastings, police have announced today (Sunday, July 23).

Sussex Police said the incident happened in Frederick Road at 2.45pm on Thursday, July 20.

Two teenage boys aged 13 and 14 suffered significant injuries and were taken to hospital, but are no longer in a life-threatening condition, police added.

Following the incident, Sussex Police said Dillon Beeching, 23, unemployed of Grand Parade, Eastbourne, and Liam Hide, 21, a retail sales assistant of Ashford Road, Hastings, were arrested and charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Beeching was also charged with driving without valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, police said.

They appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday, July 22), and were remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 18.

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward, quoting Operation Glastonbury.

