NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Hastings collision: Eastbourne man and Hastings man charged on suspicion of GBH after two teenage boys left injured

Two men have been charged on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) following a serious collision in Hastings, police have announced today (Sunday, July 23).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Sussex Police said the incident happened in Frederick Road at 2.45pm on Thursday, July 20.

Two teenage boys aged 13 and 14 suffered significant injuries and were taken to hospital, but are no longer in a life-threatening condition, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the incident, Sussex Police said Dillon Beeching, 23, unemployed of Grand Parade, Eastbourne, and Liam Hide, 21, a retail sales assistant of Ashford Road, Hastings, were arrested and charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Most Popular
PolicePolice
Police

Beeching was also charged with driving without valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, police said.

They appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday, July 22), and were remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 18.

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward, quoting Operation Glastonbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they are also reminding the public that this is an ongoing investigation, and therefore are asking people to refrain speculating about the incident on social media as this would risk prejudicing the case.