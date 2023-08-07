BREAKING
Hastings collision: Three men charged with GBH and dangerous driving

Three men have been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and dangerous driving following a serious collision in Hastings, police said today (Monday, August 7).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

Sussex Police said the charges follow an incident in which two teenage boys were injured in Clifton Road, Hastings, at about 2.30am on July 20.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but have since both been discharged, police added.

The collision involved a moped motorcycle and a car.

Now, three men have been charged in connection with the collision.

Police said Kurtis Golding, 23, formerly of Priory Avenue, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on August 23 to answer the charges, Sussex Police said.

Police added that Ashley Watson, 24, formerly of Crowborough Road, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 27 to answer the charges.

Police said Alfie Coleman, 18, formerly of Crowborough Road, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 20.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have requested to the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.”