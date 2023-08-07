Three men have been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and dangerous driving following a serious collision in Hastings, police said today (Monday, August 7).

Sussex Police said the charges follow an incident in which two teenage boys were injured in Clifton Road, Hastings, at about 2.30am on July 20.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but have since both been discharged, police added.

The collision involved a moped motorcycle and a car.

Now, three men have been charged in connection with the collision.

Police said Kurtis Golding, 23, formerly of Priory Avenue, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on August 23 to answer the charges, Sussex Police said.

Police added that Ashley Watson, 24, formerly of Crowborough Road, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 27 to answer the charges.

Police said Alfie Coleman, 18, formerly of Crowborough Road, Hastings, was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving.

He will appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 20.