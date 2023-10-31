BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Hastings couple's wedding dress stolen in St Leonards as couple pack bags for their wedding

A Hastings couple had their luggage stolen from their car in the middle of the night as they were heading off for their wedding.
By Richard GladstoneContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The couple’s satin wedding dress, together with a blue woollen suit and white suitcase were taken from their car in Nelson Road at around midnight last Thursday (October 26).

The items were stolen as they were packing their car for their wedding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple are now travelling to their wedding and will have to buy new outfits before the big day as a result of the theft.

Most Popular
The couple watching the fireworks on Hastings bonfire nightThe couple watching the fireworks on Hastings bonfire night
The couple watching the fireworks on Hastings bonfire night

Friends of the couple are calling for anyone who saw something suspicious, captured anything on a video doorbell or have any other leads that could help them find their wedding dress and luggage again.

The devastated couple are hoping the dress will somehow be returned.

Sussex Police has been approached for a statement.