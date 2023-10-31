Hastings couple's wedding dress stolen in St Leonards as couple pack bags for their wedding
The couple’s satin wedding dress, together with a blue woollen suit and white suitcase were taken from their car in Nelson Road at around midnight last Thursday (October 26).
The items were stolen as they were packing their car for their wedding.
The couple are now travelling to their wedding and will have to buy new outfits before the big day as a result of the theft.
Friends of the couple are calling for anyone who saw something suspicious, captured anything on a video doorbell or have any other leads that could help them find their wedding dress and luggage again.
The devastated couple are hoping the dress will somehow be returned.
Sussex Police has been approached for a statement.