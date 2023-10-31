A Hastings couple had their luggage stolen from their car in the middle of the night as they were heading off for their wedding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The couple’s satin wedding dress, together with a blue woollen suit and white suitcase were taken from their car in Nelson Road at around midnight last Thursday (October 26).

The items were stolen as they were packing their car for their wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple are now travelling to their wedding and will have to buy new outfits before the big day as a result of the theft.

The couple watching the fireworks on Hastings bonfire night

Friends of the couple are calling for anyone who saw something suspicious, captured anything on a video doorbell or have any other leads that could help them find their wedding dress and luggage again.

The devastated couple are hoping the dress will somehow be returned.