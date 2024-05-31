Hastings driver issued Traffic Offence Report after driving while talking on phone

A driver in Hastings was issued a Traffic Offence Report by police after being seen driving while holding and talking on a mobile a phone.

The vehicle was first seen by police at the junction of White Rock Road merging onto Bohemia Road, subsequently driving through Magdalen Road, St Margaret’s Road and on to the A259 towards Warrior Square.

The driver was then issued with the Traffic Offence Report possibly incurring six penalty points and a £200 fine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “While the vehicle was stationary at traffic lights, we signalled to the driver to pull over as soon as it was safe to do so.

"Driver issued with a Traffic Offence Report, possibly incurring six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine.

"Using a phone behind the wheel makes you four times more likely to be in a crash, it reduces your reaction times up to 30% and puts other road users at risk.”