Hastings ESK employee stole up to £1.6m over 8-year period to fund 'newfound lavish lifestyle'
A lengthy investigation was carried out after the thefts at ESK in Cambridge Road came to light, said police.
Alan Killick, 35, of Cookson Gardens, was jailed for 40 months after appearing at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (February 25), Sussex Police said.
He appeared at an earlier hearing at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in January and pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.
The court heard that between May 20, 2014 and June 24, 2022 he stole cash of between £484,480.08 and £1,643,000 belonging to the ESK store in Cambridge Road.
He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of criminal property, namely cash to the value of £18,897.01, at Hastings on March 6, 2022.
At the January court hearing, Killick also indicated a plea of guilty to five charges of concealing the covert transfer of cash on numerous occasions at Hastings between June 15, 2016 and June 24, 2022, police said.
Sussex Police Investigator Julie Maley said: “This was a lengthy investigation involving a significant amount of cash stolen over several years while Mr Killick was in a position of trust at ESK in Hastings.
“The business suffered directly due to his actions, while Mr Killick enjoyed his newfound lavish lifestyle. I would like to thank the ESK staff for their patience and assistance in securing Mr Killick's conviction, as well as the Sussex Police teams for their efforts in the arrest, search, and investigation that led to this outcome.”