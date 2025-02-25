Hastings ESK employee stole up to £1.6m over 8-year period to fund 'newfound lavish lifestyle'

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Hastings man stole up to £1.6 million from his employer over a period of more than eight years to fund his ‘newfound lavish lifestyle’.

A lengthy investigation was carried out after the thefts at ESK in Cambridge Road came to light, said police.

Alan Killick, 35, of Cookson Gardens, was jailed for 40 months after appearing at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (February 25), Sussex Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at an earlier hearing at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in January and pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.

Alan Killick. Picture: Sussex PoliceAlan Killick. Picture: Sussex Police
Alan Killick. Picture: Sussex Police

The court heard that between May 20, 2014 and June 24, 2022 he stole cash of between £484,480.08 and £1,643,000 belonging to the ESK store in Cambridge Road.

He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of criminal property, namely cash to the value of £18,897.01, at Hastings on March 6, 2022.

At the January court hearing, Killick also indicated a plea of guilty to five charges of concealing the covert transfer of cash on numerous occasions at Hastings between June 15, 2016 and June 24, 2022, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police Investigator Julie Maley said: “This was a lengthy investigation involving a significant amount of cash stolen over several years while Mr Killick was in a position of trust at ESK in Hastings.

“The business suffered directly due to his actions, while Mr Killick enjoyed his newfound lavish lifestyle. I would like to thank the ESK staff for their patience and assistance in securing Mr Killick's conviction, as well as the Sussex Police teams for their efforts in the arrest, search, and investigation that led to this outcome.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice