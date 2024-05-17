Hastings fatal collision: Two suspects remain 'at large' following 'possible sighting' in St Leonards
The move comes after a possible sighting of the two men was made in the Hollington area of St Leonards this week, police said today (Friday, May 17).
Police said the area was searched and a man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detective Inspector Ben Grilli, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is coming up to two weeks since the fatal collision that cost a member of the Hastings community their life. We have appealed for help in locating 20-year-old Reuben Nelson and 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell from Hastings, who we believe might be able to help us understand how this death occurred. They have currently not come forward and remain wanted.
“We believe that some people in the community may be assisting them. We want to reach out and ask the community to help us find them. Any information relating to their whereabouts can be provided anonymously.”
The incident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred in Priory Road, near The Bridge Community Centre, at about 1pm on Sunday, May 5.
The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police added.
DC Grilli added: “We also released an appeal regarding a distinctive motorcycle that was involved in the collision. We are appealing for witnesses that may have seen this bike in and around the Hastings area between midday and 2pm that day. Thank you to anyone who has already come forward with information.”
Police said shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday (May 15) police officers received a report of a possible sighting of the two outstanding suspects in the vicinity of Battle Road, St Leonards.
An extensive searched of the area was carried out, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, police said.
Sussex Police said a vehicle was stopped, and the driver and sole occupant - a 38-year-old man from Bexhill - was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Following interview, he was released on conditional bail until August 16, pending further enquiries, police added.
Anyone with information is urged to report it online or dial 999, quoting Operation Cronus.
Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.