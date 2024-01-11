Thieves stole a Ukrainian refugee’s electric bike in Hastings while he was at college, his host family has said.

Viktor Maglyak, who came to the UK almost two years ago after war broke out in his home country, had left the bike securely fastened in the car park next to East Sussex College by Hastings railway station on Tuesday (January 9).

His host family said the bike was worth £1,600 and the theft has been reported to Sussex Police and British Transport Police, with Viktor being given a crime reference number.

Angela Devlin, who is hosting Viktor’s family, said: “For nearly two years we have been hosting a Ukrainian family who are working hard to make a new life here. They are learning English at the college near Hastings train station and have found good jobs. One of them, Viktor Maglyak is working on a farm near Westfield and also helping to renovate a house in the Old Town.

Viktor Maglyak with the bike

“As a family we have all rallied round to help them and our son-in-law gave Viktor a valuable electric bike, which cost £1,600, so he can get to work from his home near the Conquest Hospital.

“Unfortunately when Viktor was at college the bike was stolen from the car park next to the college, despite the fact that it was securely fastened and Viktor took the key into college with him.”

Viktor and his host family are appealing for information in a bid to find the stolen bike.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 371 of January 9.