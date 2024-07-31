Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hastings man who raped a woman has been jailed for 10 years, police said.

Nathan Ackerley, 28, of School Road in Hastings, raped a woman as she slept after taking her back to his home, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said: “She woke up during the attack, in which he had cut her clothing, managed to escape and came directly to a police station to report the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While she was supported by specialist officers, Ackerley was located and arrested on suspicion of rape.

Nathan Ackerley. Picture: Sussex Police

“A search of his phone found he had taken pictures of the victim while she was asleep.

“He was subsequently charged with rape, sexual assault by touching, sexual assault by penetration and voyeurism.

“On Friday, July 19, he was convicted of all charges and the following Monday – July 22 – he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum period of two thirds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Ackerley was also given a restraining order against the victim and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Following sentencing, the victim gave the following statement: “I would like to thank Sussex Police for their continued support, and I hope other victims feel they can come forward. My aim was to prevent this happening to someone else in future, and hopefully we have achieved this.”

Detective Sergeant Ella Cook said: “The victim in this investigation showed incredible bravery to report this horrific ordeal to the police and support this process through to its conclusion.

“She has been clear that her intention was so stop this happening to someone else and, thanks to her, a dangerous man is behind bars where he can cause no further harm to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank this courageous woman and all involved in this investigation for their support and outstanding work.

“We take all reports of sexual offending extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring victims are supported while we do all we can to hold perpetrators to account.