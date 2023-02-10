Police have made a second arrest today (Friday, February 10) following a stabbing in Battle.

A man suffered serious leg injuries after being stabbed in the town on Tuesday (February 7), police said.

Emergency services attended Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street, on an emergency response following a report of a serious assault at around 10.30am.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Battle suffered serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has now been discharged.

An investigation was launched and enquiries, including witness statements and CCTV searches, were completed by detectives during the day and overnight.

Police said on Wednesday (February 8), a 38-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on conditional bail until May 8.

Today, a 29-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time, police said.

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera, district commander for Hastings and Rother, said: “We are committed to tackling serious violence such as this and I would like to reassure the community that Battle, and wider Sussex, is a safe place to live and work.

“The victim is being supported by officers and will be kept fully updated as the case progresses.”

