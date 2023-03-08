A man left his victim unconscious in the street after violently attacking him, police said.

Darryl Crane was jailed this week for carrying out the assault in Hastings.

Police said he had been drinking with the victim, a 26-year-old man, at a flat in Hastings when he carried out the attack.

Sussex Police said police officers later found the victim unconscious in the street outside with serious injuries.

Darryl Crane. Picture from Sussex Police

The victim was taken to hospital, with injuries including a fractured eye socket and internal bleeding in his head, as well as bruises to his body, arms and knees, police added.

Police said he remembered very little of the incident apart from trying to escape from the flat, and remained in hospital for two weeks afterwards. He is still suffering as a result of his head injuries.

Crane was arrested along with a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, police said.

After a trial at Hove Crown Court on January 16 this year, Crane was found guilty by a jury of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

Police said Crane, 35, unemployed, of Halton Place, Hastings, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment and a further three years on licence

The youth, a teenage boy, was found guilty of Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm. He was sentenced to a three-year youth rehabilitation order with a supervisory requirement, police added.

The court heard how officers found the victim in the street in Priory Road, Hastings, at about 9.30pm on April 21, 2020.

Investigating officer Caroline Bendell, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a sustained assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

"I would like to commend the bravery shown by the victim and witnesses in this matter by coming to court and providing their evidence.