A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened last Tuesday (July 23).

A police spokesperson said: “A report was received of a woman being assaulted in Edinburgh Road between 11.15am and 12.30pm.

“She was reported to have been involved in an argument with a man driving a blue Volkswagen Golf prior to the assault.

“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man from Hastings arrested on suspicion of assault and released on conditional bail.