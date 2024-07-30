Hastings man, 40, arrested after woman assaulted in St Leonards
Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened last Tuesday (July 23).
A police spokesperson said: “A report was received of a woman being assaulted in Edinburgh Road between 11.15am and 12.30pm.
“She was reported to have been involved in an argument with a man driving a blue Volkswagen Golf prior to the assault.
“Officers attended and a 40-year-old man from Hastings arrested on suspicion of assault and released on conditional bail.
“An investigation is ongoing to understand the full circumstances, and anyone who has any information or relevant footage of the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 497 of 23/07.”