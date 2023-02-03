Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings man arrested after having 10 kilos of drugs seized

Sussex Police have charged a man after seizing more than ten kilos of drugs and cash from a property in Hastings.

By Frankie Elliott
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 5:46pm
Andrew Walker, 41, was arrested in Bohemia Road on Tuesday (31 January).
Following his arrest, a number of searches took place and the cash and drugs were found by officers at the property.

Walker was subsequently charged with being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine), being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and being in possession of criminal property.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 2) and was remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (March 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Prevention Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “Sussex Police is committed to protecting the people of Sussex from the harm that drugs can cause.

“A big part of this is working with our partners and other external agencies to stop the supply of drugs into our communities, while trying to help vulnerable users, offering support, as well as enforcement of the law.

“You can report information on drugs to us on the Sussex Police website. Alternatively, you can report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.”