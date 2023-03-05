Hastings man arrested and charged following suspected Bexhill stabbing

A man from Hastings has been arrested and charged after a person suffered injuries ‘consistent with being stabbed’ in a serious assault in Bexhill, police said.

Officers explained that they attended the incident in London Road at around 11.50pm on Friday, February 24, following an altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment and has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home, according to police.

Sussex Police added: “Connor Hyland-Whiting, 24, of West View, Hastings, was arrested on Friday, March 3, and subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 6.”

Investigating officer PC Chris Diamond of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department said: “We understand this assault will have caused concern among the local community, but I’d like to reassure them that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence is one of our top priorities as we understand the devastating impact it can have on victims and the wider public.

“I’d like to thank the local community for the support they have given to our investigation so far and ask that anyone who hasn’t already come forward, who may have information relating to what happened, gets in touch with us.”

People can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Beck. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

