A Hastings man was attacked as he got into his car in Bexhill, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 3.30pm on Saturday (December 2), a 19-year-old man from Hastings reported being approached by three men in St Leonards Road. One of them called out his name and as he got into his car, he was assaulted.

