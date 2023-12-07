BREAKING

Hastings man attacked in Bexhill as he got in car

A Hastings man was attacked as he got into his car in Bexhill, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 3.30pm on Saturday (December 2), a 19-year-old man from Hastings reported being approached by three men in St Leonards Road. One of them called out his name and as he got into his car, he was assaulted.

“The suspect then fled the scene with the other two men. He is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build. He had short hair and was wearing a blue tracksuit. Report online or call 101 quoting serial 747 of 02/12.”