Hastings man charged after attack on woman in town centre
Police said they were called to Robertson Street at 5.25pm last Wednesday (January 17) after reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.
Officers found a woman who had been assaulted, the suspect had left the area.
Police said she also reported being sexually assaulted by the man.
Following a search of the area a man was arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers can confirm that Patrick Doran, 41, of Robertson Terrace, Hastings, was charged with assault and sexual assault by touching.
“He appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 20, where he was remanded in custody. Doran will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 16 to answer the charges.
“Meanwhile, witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident is urged to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting reference 929 of 17/01.”