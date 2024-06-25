Hastings man charged following two burglaries in town
Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of a man entering a property on Victoria Avenue between 1am and 4am on June 9.
Police said jewellery, cash, and a bank card are believed to have been stolen. The bank card was used at a nearby petrol station and was declined.
A police spokesperson said: “A few days later, it was reported a man attempted to break into a property on June 12 between 9.40am and 10am on Portland Place. Nothing was stolen or damaged.
“The suspect for both incidents was spotted by an off-duty officer and arrested on June 18.
“Christopher White, 33, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.
“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 19 and was remanded in custody.
“White is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 17 for a plea hearing.”