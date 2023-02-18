A police spokesperson said: “Following reports of attempted robberies at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill all on Friday 10 February between 2pm and 3.20pm, Alan Slattery, 69, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery.
“He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 February and was remanded into custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday 15 March."