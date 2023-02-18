Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings man charged with attempted robberies in Bexhill and St Leonards

Sussex Police said a man has been charged with three counts of attempted robbery in Bexhill and St Leonards.

By Lawrence Smith
1 hour ago
Police said a man has been charged with three counts of attempted robbery in Bexhill and St Leonards

A police spokesperson said: “Following reports of attempted robberies at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill all on Friday 10 February between 2pm and 3.20pm, Alan Slattery, 69, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery.

“He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 February and was remanded into custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday 15 March."

