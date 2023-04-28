Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
30 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
38 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Hastings man charged with drug supply as two kilos of cocaine seized

Police in Hastings have seized two kilograms of cocaine and charged a man in connection with its supply.

By Sam Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Responding to community intelligence, officers entered a property in Wilmington Road in Hastings on Friday, April 21 and found approximately two kilograms of compressed cocaine, along with several items of drug paraphernalia, Sussex Police said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Thomas Fear, of Wilmington Road in Hastings, was found in the property, arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, where he was remanded in custody.

Most Popular
Police in Hastings have seized two kilograms of cocaine and charged a man in connection with its supply.Police in Hastings have seized two kilograms of cocaine and charged a man in connection with its supply.
Police in Hastings have seized two kilograms of cocaine and charged a man in connection with its supply.

Fear is scheduled to appear at a court to be confirmed on May 22

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera, District Commander for Hastings and Rother, said: “This is a significant amount of illegal, dangerous substance taken off the streets, which would otherwise have gone on to cause great harm in our communities.

“While Class A drugs are harmful substances in themselves, their trade and use fuels a whole array of wider crime that impacts every corner of our society.

“The use and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Hastings, Rother or Sussex as a whole, and we will continue to react proactively to any reports of such behaviour.”