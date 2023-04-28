Responding to community intelligence, officers entered a property in Wilmington Road in Hastings on Friday, April 21 and found approximately two kilograms of compressed cocaine, along with several items of drug paraphernalia, Sussex Police said.
Twenty-eight-year-old Thomas Fear, of Wilmington Road in Hastings, was found in the property, arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.
He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, where he was remanded in custody.
Fear is scheduled to appear at a court to be confirmed on May 22
Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera, District Commander for Hastings and Rother, said: “This is a significant amount of illegal, dangerous substance taken off the streets, which would otherwise have gone on to cause great harm in our communities.
“While Class A drugs are harmful substances in themselves, their trade and use fuels a whole array of wider crime that impacts every corner of our society.
“The use and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Hastings, Rother or Sussex as a whole, and we will continue to react proactively to any reports of such behaviour.”