Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a woman reported being raped by a man she met in a bar in Hastings during an evening in 2022.

A police spokesperson said: “She reported it to police the next day and was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Marcus Page, 25, of Claremont in Hastings, was arrested on the day the incident was reported and subsequently charged with rape.