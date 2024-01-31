Hastings man charged with rape
A man has been charged with rape, police said today (Wednesday, January 31).
Sussex Police said a woman reported being raped by a man she met in a bar in Hastings during an evening in 2022.
A police spokesperson said: “She reported it to police the next day and was supported by specialist officers while an investigation was launched.
“Marcus Page, 25, of Claremont in Hastings, was arrested on the day the incident was reported and subsequently charged with rape.
“He has been released on conditional court bail, to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, February 7.”