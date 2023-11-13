Hastings man charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure
A Hastings man has been charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure, police said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in St Leonards on Friday, October 20.
Police added an investigation was launched by Hastings’ Criminal Investigation Department and, on Saturday (November 11), 44-year-old Stefan Spall, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure.
He was subsequently charged with both offences and remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, November 13), police said.
Spall will next appear at a court to be confirmed on December 11.