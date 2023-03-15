A Hastings man has been jailed after being caught with heroin and cannabis at a railway station in Essex.

British Transport Police (BTP) said Brandon French, 21, of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, had 15 wraps of heroin and 17 grams of cannabis in his possession and was jailed for three years.

Police said he was stopped by plain clothes officers from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce at Colchester railway station in January.

French appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on January 24 where he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis, police said.

Brandon French. Picture from British Transport Police

Yesterday (Tuesday, March 14), a judge at Ipswich Crown Court sentenced him to 36 months’ imprisonment.

BTP said at just before 1pm on January 23, plain clothes officers were conducting an operation tackling county lines offending at Colchester railway station.

French walked through the station and pulled his hood over his face in an attempt to hide his identity. The officers approached him and caught an instant whiff of cannabis coming from his person, police said.

After a brief conversation, French was searched, and officers discovered 17 grams of cannabis and 15 wraps of heroin concealed on his person. He was also in possession of a burner-style phone, BTP added.

A burner phone is a cheap mobile phone designed for temporary, sometimes anonymous, use, after which it is then discarded.

Police said French was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and conveyed to police custody.

Detective Inspector Matt Davies said: “The custodial sentence French has received is reflective of his serial county lines offending. I hope he spend his time in jail reconsidering his illegal business interests.

“You may not spot them, but our plain clothes officers are on the railway every day conducting operations to put drug suppliers like French before the courts.