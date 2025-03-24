A man stabbed three people in an ‘unprovoked and violent’ attack in Hastings town centre in the middle of the night, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Nicky Warnes made threats to two men not known to him outside a late-night restaurant in Havelock Road.

He followed them, confronted them and then stabbed the two men in the chest, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “A woman working nearby intervened and was also stabbed in the arm. All three victims required hospital treatment, including one man for a collapsed lung.”

Nicky Warnes. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said Warnes tried to hide the knife in a bin inside the restaurant, but this was recovered by officers.

The police spokesperson added: “He was swiftly arrested and was charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of possession of a bladed article in public.

“Warnes, 46, of no fixed address, admitted the charges when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He appeared for sentencing at Hove Crown Court on March 19, where he was jailed for life, to serve a minimum term of eight years.”

The court was told how the incident happened at about 2.40am on October 19 last year.

The police spokesperson said: “One victim described the long-term impact of having ongoing pain and nightmares as a result of the unprovoked attack. The other two victims described the impact of their injuries as ongoing with hospital treatment and stab wounds.”

Speaking after the case, Detective Sergeant Auryn Liddiard said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack using a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victims at first had not realised they had been stabbed because Warnes had concealed the knife.

“He then tried to discard it in a bin.

“But thanks to the courage of the woman who intervened, and the professionalism of police officers who were on an active patrol of the town centre, Warnes was swiftly arrested.

“Evidence was quickly gathered which showed Warnes had carried out the stabbing and discarded evidence.

“As a result, he had no choice but to plead guilty when presented with the evidence of his actions in court.

“We are pleased that a violent and dangerous offender has been taken off our streets and will serve a significant prison sentence.”