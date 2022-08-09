Hastings man jailed for being involved in the supply of cocaine after Gatwick Airport arrest

Samuel Mills came to police’s attention as part of an investigation into a county drugs line running between London and Hastings, which culminated in a day of action and multiple arrests being made in May 2022.

Police said during the operation, a phone was seized and messages pertaining the supply of Class A drugs were found on the device. One of the recipients of these messages was 29-year-old Mills.

Officers established Mills had left the country in May and travelled to France.

Samuel Mills. Picture from Sussex Police

Police said further enquiries later found a last-minute flight booked from Geneva to Gatwick Airport, where Mills was arrested upon exiting the plane on June 1.

Sussex Police added that due to the volume of evidence linking Mills to a phone number involved in the supply of cocaine, he was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Mills, of Braybrooke Road, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (August 5).

PC Ross Sandiford said: “Although Mills wasn’t arrested as part of our initial operation, extensive phone analysis carried out by officers later identified his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs and we quickly sought to bring him into custody.

“The sentence he has been given reflects the severity of the crime, and the dangerous impact Class A drugs can have on a person and the wider community.

“This is yet another positive outcome which highlights our determination to disrupt the supply and distribution of harmful drugs in East Sussex. We continue to work closely with partner agencies and other police forces to crack down and put pressure on those who choose to deal drugs in our villages, towns and cities.”

Sussex Police, supported by London’s Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drugs warrants on May 4, 2022 resulting in 18 arrests for drugs offences.