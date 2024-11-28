A Hastings man, who went on the run for three months, has been jailed for a violent attack on a pensioner, police said.

Joseph Charlott ‘repeatedly kicked’ his victim while he was ‘lying defenceless on the ground’ after ‘smashing his way’ into the 77-year-old’s motorhome, Sussex Police said.

The attack left the pensioner needing hospital treatment for serious injuries, including fractured ribs, police added.

A police spokesperson said Charlott, 22, was given an extended prison sentence of eight years.

He was found guilty by jury of four offences following a three-day trial which concluded at Lewes Crown Court on October 3, police said.

Charlott, of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, then was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on Tuesday (November 26).

The police spokesperson said: “There, he was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment, plus three years on extended licence, for causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.”

Following the jury’s guilty verdicts, Temporary Detective Sergeant Jake O’Reilly said: “Sussex Police were alerted to a violent assault on Malvern Way, Hastings, that had left a 77-year-old man in hospital facing serious injuries, including a fractured shoulder blade, fractured ribs and a fractured chest bone.

“The named suspect, Jospeh Charlott, was known to Sussex Police after he had spat at an officer in custody and had been found in possession of a knuckleduster only 24 hours earlier.

“Following this more serious incident, a police investigation followed and evidence was recovered from a variety of sources that confirmed Charlott had smashed his way into the victim’s motorhome on May 12, 2023.

“When he was then confronted by its owner who phoned the police, Charlott responded with a flurry of violence that culminated in him knocking the victim to the floor and repeatedly kicking him while he was lying defenceless on the ground.

“Charlott then went on the run from May until August 2023 and when he was finally located by officers, he jumped out of a second-storey window and violently fought off three officers.

“This level of violence against a vulnerable member of the public protecting his property and then on police officers performing their lawful duty is indefensible. I’m glad to see that, on hearing the evidence, the jury convicted Charlott and HHJ Gold KC has now given him an extended sentence due to his dangerous nature.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the many teams across Sussex Police who worked tirelessly to investigate, locate, arrest and charge Charlott, and I hope his sentence will offer some closure for the victims.”