A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman on Hastings beach during the night, police said.

Sussex Police said Mohamed Elshamy met the victim during the early hours in town.

Police said within minutes, he was then seen leading her through an underpass to the seafront, where CCTV cameras captured him forcibly trying to kiss her and pulling at her clothing.

Footage then showed him further sexually assaulting the woman on the beach before walking away and leaving her alone and in distress, police added.

Mohamed Elshamy. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said Elshamy, 41, unemployed, of Carlisle Parade, Hastings, was identified through those CCTV images and arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, police said.

At the same court on June 26, he was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Investigating officer DC Kelly Yates said: “Mohamed Elshamy had only met the victim for a matter of minutes before taking advantage of the fact she was intoxicated and in a vulnerable state, and sexually assaulting her for his own gratification.

“The victim was not only left with physical injuries from the assault, but serious psychological scars requiring ongoing treatment and support.

“This assault will have a lasting impact on her and I absolutely commend her bravery in coming forward and providing evidence to help us secure this conviction.