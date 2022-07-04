Hastings man jailed for stalking woman

Paul Kehoe, 42, now of Wilmington Square, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (June 28) to one charge of stalking without violence, but only on the morning the trial was due to start, police confirmed.

Police added that he was given a 14-week prison sentence following the court case, as well as a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the woman and from being in Hastings or St Leonards.

Police said on May 14 this year, Kehoe entered the woman’s flat in St Leonards twice, uninvited, in the early hours of the morning and then later on the same morning.

Paul Kehoe. Picture from Sussex Police

She called the police and although he had left before officers arrived he was tracked down and arrested later the same day, Sussex Police said.

Following the jailing of Kehoe, Detective Constable Ella Bigsby, of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "Kehoe's unpleasant conduct was also fixated, unwanted and repeated, and he has now faced the consequences.

“His victim was made anxious and felt very vulnerable due to his behaviour, and we admire her resolution in being prepared to give evidence against him, which in the end was not necessary.”

Police said they will always seek to support anyone reporting stalking or harassment.