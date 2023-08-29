BREAKING
Hastings man seriously injured following stabbing

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Hastings, police said today (Tuesday, August 29).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST

The incident happened in Brightling Avenue, police said, who are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred in Brightling Avenue, Hastings, at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (August 23).

“A 49-year-old man from Hastings sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The victim refused to attend hospital for further treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 620 of 23/08.”