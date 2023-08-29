A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Hastings, police said today (Tuesday, August 29).

The incident happened in Brightling Avenue, police said, who are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred in Brightling Avenue, Hastings, at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (August 23).

“A 49-year-old man from Hastings sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The victim refused to attend hospital for further treatment.