A group of five people were attacked by a gang in Hastings town centre in the middle of the night, police said.

Sussex Police said the victims were assaulted on two separate occasions, with one man suffering serious facial injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information after it was reported that five people were assaulted by a large group in Hastings in the early hours of July 15.

“At around 12.30am, the victims were reportedly walking in Havelock Road towards the direction of Robertson Street when they were assaulted by a large group of men, women and children, many who were wearing England football shirts and carrying England flags.

Police

“Following the incident, the victims were assaulted again by the group, a short while later in Castle Hill Road.

“A man in his 20s sustained serious facial injuries, requiring ongoing hospital treatment. The four other victims were left with minor injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed these incidents or who has information to assist the investigation is urged to contact police by making an online report, or by calling 101 quoting reference 67 of 15/07.”