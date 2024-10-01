Hastings man sustains 'minor injuries' following assault at East Sussex cash point
Officers attended the scene at around 5.15am on Wednesday, September 25 after it was reported that a man had been assaulted and had money and possessions stolen after using a cash point in St James's Street, Brighton.
Sussex Police said the victim, a 20-year-old from Hastings, attended hospital for assessment and was discharged with minor injuries.
The force said Olesia Demian, 26, of Stanborough Close, Richmond Upon Thames was arrested nearby in connection with the investigation and charged with robbery and attempted grievous bodily harm.
She appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 26 and was remanded in custody pending her next appearance on October 24 at Lewes Crown Court.
On September 30, police said Kingsley Ekwebelem, 55, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and charged the following morning.
He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 1 and was bailed ahead of his next court appearance on October 29.
The force said a 26-year-old man from Wimbledon has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and bailed while further enquiries are undertaken.
If you witnessed what happened, have footage or information to assist the investigation, please make a report to police.
You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 127 of 25/09.