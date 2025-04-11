Hastings - 'Man throwing bottles, brandishing a golf club and driving his vehicle in a threatening manner towards pedestrians'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hastings Police said it was 'investigating a series of concerning incidents' involving a man 'behaving aggressively towards members of the public'.

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a series of concerning incidents that occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 11) on Robertson Street in Hastings.

"At approximately 2am, reports indicate that a man was behaving aggressively towards members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The individual was allegedly throwing bottles, brandishing a golf club, and driving his vehicle - reportedly a grey Citroën van - in a threatening manner towards pedestrians."

Hastings town centre. Looking towards Robertson Street.Hastings town centre. Looking towards Robertson Street.
Hastings town centre. Looking towards Robertson Street.

They appealed for witnesses to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0088 of 11/04/2025.

More news:

Motorcycle rider, 22, suffers serious injuries in Hastings collision

East Sussex chimney sweep charged with 20 fraud offences

Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

St Leonards car window smashed in break-in - do you recognise this man?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice