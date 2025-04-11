Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Police said it was 'investigating a series of concerning incidents' involving a man 'behaving aggressively towards members of the public'.

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a series of concerning incidents that occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 11) on Robertson Street in Hastings.

"At approximately 2am, reports indicate that a man was behaving aggressively towards members of the public.

"The individual was allegedly throwing bottles, brandishing a golf club, and driving his vehicle - reportedly a grey Citroën van - in a threatening manner towards pedestrians."

Hastings town centre. Looking towards Robertson Street.

They appealed for witnesses to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0088 of 11/04/2025.

Sussex Police

