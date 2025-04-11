Hastings - 'Man throwing bottles, brandishing a golf club and driving his vehicle in a threatening manner towards pedestrians'
A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a series of concerning incidents that occurred in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 11) on Robertson Street in Hastings.
"At approximately 2am, reports indicate that a man was behaving aggressively towards members of the public.
"The individual was allegedly throwing bottles, brandishing a golf club, and driving his vehicle - reportedly a grey Citroën van - in a threatening manner towards pedestrians."
They appealed for witnesses to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0088 of 11/04/2025.
