Hastings man who 'showed no remorse' jailed for sexually abusing girl

Police said Thomas Orr, 67, stood trial at Lewes Crown Court and was found guilty of indecency with a child and indecent assault on a child.

He was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court to a total of five years and six months in prison for both offences.

Sussex Police said Orr, of Priory Road, Hastings, will now be a registered sex offender for life.

Court news.

Detective Constable Samuel Collyer said: “The victim showed courage to came forward and report these offences.

“Orr denied the offences and showed no remorse as he put the victim through having to go to trial.

“This case demonstrates that we take historic sexual abuse very seriously. The victim received support from specialist officers throughout the process.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim, and following a thorough investigation we are pleased with the jury’s verdict.

“Victims of sexual abuse can report offences to us on the Sussex Police website, or self-refer to one of the county's Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs).

Police said the court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Orr which forbids him from having unsupervised contact with children.