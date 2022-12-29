Two men have been jailed over a campaign of harassment and criminal damage aimed at members of Hastings Social Services, say police.

Jamie Wilder, 30, of Kent Road in Hastings and Finley Kudjo, 20, of Hughenden Road in Hastings, targeted the homes and vehicles of social workers, smashing windows and in one case setting a car on fire, said police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “In one instance, an unconnected elderly couple had their car set alight and their house damaged in a case of mistaken identity.

“The pair carried out multiple attacks between June, 2021, and January, 2022, and more were planned had they not been arrested.

Jamie Wilder (left) and Finley Kudjo. Picture from Sussex Police

“They were motivated by Wilder’s animosity towards Hastings Social Services.

“He went as far as to hire a private investigator to obtain the addresses of social workers to target.”

Both were arrested following an investigation by Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Wilder was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, conspiracy to commit arson, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and money laundering, said police. He pleaded guilty to all, except money laundering, which will lie on file.

Kudjo was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to commit arson. He pleaded guilty to all counts, said police.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, December 23, Wilder was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of eight years.

