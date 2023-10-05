A cafe in Hastings, set up to help those struggling in the cost-of-living crisis, has been targeted by vandals.

The Grumpy Cook, run by community interest company, Table88, said it has had its windows at its branch in Robertson Street smashed on several occasions.

The cafe said the first time it was targeted was on September 2 before being struck again towards the end of last month.

The company is now battling to raise £7,500 to help cover the cost of shutters.

Damage caused to one of the windows at The Grumpy Cook cafe in Robertson Street

Barry Ashley, director of Table88/The Grumpy Cook, said: “Having to spend money on repeatedly repairing vandalism significantly reduces our ability to help the community. If we are able to install shutters to protect the cafe, then we’ll be able to better plan ahead, and continue our work of helping local people without stigma.

“We are a not-for-profit café business fighting food poverty in Hastings. We have provided a £1 child menu, low cost menu for adults, training to help young unemployed get into good hospitality jobs, cooking lessons for young parents and have run many events for those over 65 to help combat loneliness and cook for those in temporary accommodation at cost.

“What I hadn’t planned for was to keep replacing shopfront windows due to vandalism. Spending close to £1,000 per month on glazing will have a serious impact on our work.”

A fundraising page has been set up by the cafe at www.gofundme.com/f/shutters-for-grumpy-cook-cafe in a bid to raise the funds.

Barry said: “If we raise anything above the £7,500 needed, all extra funds will go to help feeding those at need in our community without stigma.”

The Grumpy Cook opened its Robertson Street branch on July 24.

The company has another branch in The Bale House at Hastings Country Park in the Firehills, which opened in summer 2021, as well as a separate cafe in Milton Keynes.

The Grumpy Cook started in 2012 when Barry Ashley began making food for other cafés and farm shops.