Police held a community meeting in Hastings Old Town to discus problems with aggressive begging and alcohol consumption.

Hastings Old Town 'aggressive begging' and alcohol problems on agenda at police community meeting
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, 26th April, we were joined by the local councillor at our community meeting in the Old Town, Hastings.
"While the turnout was smaller than we'd hoped, those who did attend engaged in some valuable discussions about addressing problems in the area, with particularly focus on the ward's key objectives, including tackling aggressive begging and alcohol consumption in Butler's Gap.
"The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue their regular daytime and evening patrols throughout the area, dealing with these issues as they arise.
"We're also maintaining strong relationships with local residents and businesses to stay informed about any emerging issues. Your community safety remains our top priority”