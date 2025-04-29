Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police held a community meeting in Hastings Old Town to discus problems with aggressive begging and alcohol consumption.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, 26th April, we were joined by the local councillor at our community meeting in the Old Town, Hastings.

"While the turnout was smaller than we'd hoped, those who did attend engaged in some valuable discussions about addressing problems in the area, with particularly focus on the ward's key objectives, including tackling aggressive begging and alcohol consumption in Butler's Gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue their regular daytime and evening patrols throughout the area, dealing with these issues as they arise.

"We're also maintaining strong relationships with local residents and businesses to stay informed about any emerging issues. Your community safety remains our top priority”