Demolition of a former amusement arcade in the Old Town, which suffered a devastating fire earlier this year, has started.

Teams were spotted this week at the building in George Street pulling off the frontage of the old nightclub.

The blaze broke out at the disused building on Wednesday, January 18.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 7.15pm, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day.

On January 30, Sussex Police said the fire at the former amusement arcade and nightclub was being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’.

The Rainbow Restaurant, in Sturdee Place, suffered extensive damage as a result of January’s fire.

On its Facebook page, its owners said on January 27 that they will not be able to open the restaurant for ‘at least six months’.

The owners added: “It is far too dangerous to start rebuilding until the arcade is pulled down. We will miss all our lovely customers and look forward to welcoming you all back asap.”

The three-storey building in George Street used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application has since been withdrawn.

4 . George St fire 7 180123 Kevin Boorman.JPG Firefighters at the scene on January 18. Picture by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman